Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.46 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

