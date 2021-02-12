ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $396.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $396.62.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.