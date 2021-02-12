Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 11%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 13,763,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,898,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after buying an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,165,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 260,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 235,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

