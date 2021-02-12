AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $265.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an inline rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.86.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $229.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.79. AON has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.