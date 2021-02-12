Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of APGOF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Apollo Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48.

About Apollo Gold & Silver

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits in Canada. It has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties located in the El Indio Gold Belt of central Chile.

