Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,240. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

