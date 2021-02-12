Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 7,108,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.40.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.