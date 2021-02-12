Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is BancorpSouth Bank’s 8th Largest Position

BancorpSouth Bank cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.1% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. 277,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,813,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

