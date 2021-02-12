Apriem Advisors Acquires 250 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $274.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

