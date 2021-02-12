Apriem Advisors Buys Shares of 20,669 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Apriem Advisors owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,430,000 after buying an additional 244,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,815,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,561,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.31. 112,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,125. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.01.

