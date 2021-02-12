Apriem Advisors Raises Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 72,225 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

PBF traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,271. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

