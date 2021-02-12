Apriem Advisors Sells 330 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 66.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 58.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

