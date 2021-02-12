Apriem Advisors Sells 6,524 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Apriem Advisors cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 2.9% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

TROW stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,552. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

