Apriem Advisors Takes $530,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.62. 131,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,595. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $269.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 422.12, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average is $186.67.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock valued at $337,010,306. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

