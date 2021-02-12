APY.Finance (APY) Price Up 165.1% Over Last Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $70.11 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 165.1% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance token can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00007694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00282115 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00090197 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.91 or 1.02086349 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,053,876 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance.

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.