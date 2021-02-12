Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Insider Sells $158,355.00 in Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander Mark Schobel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.