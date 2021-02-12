Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Market Cap Hits $11.63 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $1.36 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,436,788 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

