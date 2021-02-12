Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.12

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

