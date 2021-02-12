Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.05. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 47,447 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ARNGF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

