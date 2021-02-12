Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 872.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 154.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 41.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

