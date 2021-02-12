Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,169 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 75.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $48,889,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $853,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $353,846. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

NYSE:VVV opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

