Arizona State Retirement System Sells 675 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,305 shares of company stock worth $1,327,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

CRUS stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

