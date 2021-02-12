ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 154,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

