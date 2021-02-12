ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Stake Lifted by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises about 4.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,508,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.42. The stock had a trading volume of 545,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $115.15.

