Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 6.2%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.11. 1,578,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,458,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $629.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 612 shares of company stock worth $4,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.