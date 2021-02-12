Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%.

AHH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,962. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $940.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.