Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

