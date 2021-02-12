Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after buying an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after buying an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after buying an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $104.10 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

