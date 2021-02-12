Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.10.

ASAN opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

