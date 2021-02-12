Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $157.02.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.