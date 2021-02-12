Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 46,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.