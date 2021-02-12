Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.04

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 306,451 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $607,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

