Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $56.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

