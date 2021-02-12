Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

