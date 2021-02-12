Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $392.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $398.26.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

