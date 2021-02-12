Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 51,413 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWBI stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $522,530. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

