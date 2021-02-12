Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 294,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,186 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 261.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 1,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 190.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 851,254 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

