Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 116,172 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Orthofix Medical worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

OFIX opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

