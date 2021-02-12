Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $733,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of IPG opened at $24.48 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

