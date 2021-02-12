Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of FSBW opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

