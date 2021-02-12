Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $51.25 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

