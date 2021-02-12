Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 183,355 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,355 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 156,641 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,343,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

