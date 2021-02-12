Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $966,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $251,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.26, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,676.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $392.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.02.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

