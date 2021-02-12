AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

AMK traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,967. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,319.34 and a beta of 1.23.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,022.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,420 shares of company stock worth $8,595,211. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

