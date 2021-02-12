AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,319.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $440,203.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,918.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $848,702.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 339,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

