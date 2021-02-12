Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after buying an additional 138,915 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Assurant by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 134,336 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Assurant by 620.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Assurant by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

