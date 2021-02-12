Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Down 5.7%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s share price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.28 and last traded at $128.43. Approximately 1,357,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 456,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Assurant alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Assurant by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Assurant by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Assurant by 10.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.