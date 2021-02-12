AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

AZN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 11,833,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,768,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

