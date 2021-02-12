AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,250 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,346.77 ($95.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £96.44 billion and a PE ratio of 38.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,476.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,069.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

