Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Athene posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Athene.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of ATH opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Athene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Athene by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 596,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

